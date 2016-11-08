Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Analyzing the Petrochemical Industry in Hungary 2016" report to their offering.

The petrochemical industry in Hungary is expected to grow moderately in the coming years, though the country's petrochemical exports are going to be restricted due to overall capacity. The industry has been growing substantially in recent years, aided by foreign capital and the entry of several new players in the industry.

The Hungarian Petrochemical Industry is analysed in the research report Analyzing the Petrochemical Industry in Hungary 2016. The report begins with coverage of the global petrochemical industry through an industry overview, the impact of shale gas on the petrochemical industry, global supply scenario, petrochemical growth in developed versus emerging markets, the market for gasoil or diesel, naphtha, bunker fuel as well as jet fuel. Moving on from the analysis of the global market, we focus briefly on the petrochemical industry in Europe.

The petrochemical industry in Hungary is analyzed in this report through an industry overview, an analysis of the downstream and the upstream sector, a SWOT analysis of the petrochemical industry in Hungary and a future perspective of the industry up to 2020 are included in the report. An analysis of the major industry players such as MOL and BorsodChem completes the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Petrochemical Industry

3. Petrochemical Industry in Europe

4. Analyzing the Petrochemical Industry in Hungary

5. Petrochemical Industry in Hungary: SWOT Analysis

6. Petrochemical Industry in Hungary: Future Perspective

7. Hungary Petrochemical Industry: Major Players

BorsodChem Zrt

MOL Magyar Olaj- es Gazipari Nyrt

Tisza Chemical Group Public Ltd Co

