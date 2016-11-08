Regulatory News:

In advance of the Dustin Group AB's (publ) (STO:DUST) ("Dustin") annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Tuesday 13 December 2016, the Dustin nomination committee proposes the re-election of Fredrik Cappelen, Gunnel Duveblad, Johan Fant, Tomas Franzén, Mattias Miksche and Maija Strandberg as members of the board, and the election of Caroline Berg and Mia Brunell Livfors as new members of the board. The nomination committee also proposes the re-election of Fredrik Cappelen as chairman of the board. Stefan Linder has decided not to seek re-election.

Caroline Berg was born in 1968 and has studied media and psychology at Middlebury College in the US. Caroline is chairman of the board of Axel Johnson, Dustin's largest shareholder, vice chairman of Nordstjernan, and member of the boards of Mekonomen, AxFast, Axfood, Axel och Margaret Ax:son Johnson's foundation and the Stockholm School of Economics' Advisory Board. She is also chairman of Erik and Göran Ennerfelts fund for Swedish youth's international studies. She has been active in the Axel Johnson group since 2005, most recently as Director of Human Development and Communications and member of the management team of the Axel Johnson group between 2006-2014. Caroline Berg brings broad experience from both listed and unlisted companies within the retail and service segment. She also has in-depth knowledge within communications, sustainable businesses and HR from her years in the management team of the Axel Johnson group.

Mia Brunell Livfors was born in 1965 and has studied business at Stockholm University. Mia Brunell Livfors is the CEO of Axel Johnson, Dustin's largest shareholder, chairman of the board of e.g. Axfood, Åhléns and Kicks, and vice chairman of Mekonomen, and member of the boards of Martin Servera, Axel Johnson International, Stena, Efva Attling Stockholm and Svensk Handel. Previously, Mia Brunell Livfors was the CEO of Kinnevik and she has many years' experience from board work in listed companies. Mia Brunell Livfors brings experience from retail, e-commerce, telecom and media, and many years in operational management positions and board work in Swedish listed companies.

The nomination committee comprises Paul Schrotti, appointed by Axel Johnson AB/Axmedia AB, Risto Siivonen, appointed by DG Holding S.à r.l./Altor Fund II GP Limited, Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden, Lennart Francke, appointed by Swedbank Robur funds, and Fredrik Cappelen, chairman of the board of Dustin.

The nomination committee's complete proposals are presented in the notice convening Dustin's annual general meeting.

About Dustin

Dustin is one of the leading Nordic resellers of IT products with associated services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. With its core business in e-commerce, Dustin functions as a bridge between the manufacturer's wide-ranging offerings and customer requirements, in which Dustin's employees support customers in finding the appropriate solution for them.

Dustin is a one-stop-shop that offers some 200,000 products with associated services, features and solutions. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The company has approximately 900 employees. Sales during the 2015/16 financial year amounted to approximately SEK 8.3 billion. About 90 per cent of Dustin's income derives from the corporate market with a focus on small and medium-sized companies. Dustin Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015 and has its head office in Nacka, Stockholm.

