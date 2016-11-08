WILTON, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Cadenza Innovation, a pioneering provider of energy storage solutions based on disruptive architectures for lithium-ion battery packs, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will present a keynote address at the HUB2016 Energy Conference. Organized by the Energy Competence Center and taking place on Thursday, November 24 at the Aros Congress Center in Vasteras, Sweden, HUB2016 will focus on three key themes: community development and creating smart cities, sustainable transport and the future of Sweden as a leader in energy technology.

With Sweden devoted to developing new energy tools, research and policies, HUB2016 serves as the ideal venue for businesses, government agencies, academia and international organizations to discuss opportunities for exposing new global breakthroughs for sustainable energy. Underscoring the country's commitment to sustainability, Reuters recently reported that "Sweden is on track to produce all its energy from renewable sources by 2040."

"Sweden is a global leader in energy and innovation and I'm honored that HUB2016 has asked me to share my experiences with industry, academic and government leaders," said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. "I'm only one among many who have dedicated their lives to improving battery and energy storage technology, and hope that through collaborative efforts we can establish a more sustainably sound living and economic environment for future generations."

At HUB2016, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud's 10:45 a.m. CET keynote will address the current battery revolution and explore the future outlook for other smart technology industries. An innovator and business developer, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will discuss the global potential that energy technologies can have in building a more sustainable future, and positively affect change in urbanization, poverty reduction, decreased levels of carbon emissions, and more.

"It's truly a privilege that the Swedish energy industry will have the opportunity to hear from Dr. Lampe-Onnerud," said HUB2016 Project Manager Samuel Stromgren. "She is a leading innovator who has devoted her life to this industry, and has demonstrated that battery technology has the power to truly transform the conditions for human life."

Among the world's foremost authorities on battery chemistry and design, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is a 20-year battery industry expert. She is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; has shared insights into energy storage and climate change at Davos and for various United Nations groups; is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Hall of Fame winner; and an MIT Technology Review Young Innovator award recipient.

Her latest venture, Cadenza Innovation, is bringing to market a safe, low cost and high-performance technology platform for licensing to lithium-ion battery manufacturers worldwide. Exiting stealth mode supported by more than $5M in oversubscribed Series A funding from Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), the U.S. Department of Energy (Award Number DE-AR0000392), NYSERDA (Agreement Number 70422) and others, the company's first target markets are transportation and residential/grid energy storage. Earlier in her career, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud founded Boston-Power, which today is based in China and is one of the world's fastest-growing lithium-ion battery manufacturers.

Cadenza Innovation was founded in 2012 by Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, one of the pre-eminent battery experts in the world. The company's mission is to deploy its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise along with its key technology partners to build Cadenza Innovation into a global technology leader in energy density, lowest cost and safety. Driven by an unmatched team of industry experts, a number of whom held key leadership roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power and Arthur D. Little, Cadenza Innovation is licensing its technology to allow immediate access to its highly simplified design for large lithium-ion energy storage systems. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

