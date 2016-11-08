BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Ramp, the leading provider of next-generation SharePoint video management and eCDN video delivery solutions for large enterprises, today announced a technology and marketing partnership with Syrinx Consulting Corporation, whose software solutions keep pace with the changing state of business and technology.

On a daily basis, enterprises rely on live and on-demand video for training, executive communications, and marketing. The latest Microsoft SharePoint capabilities allow users to easily share video files in a SharePoint library or Yammer conversation. With increasing volumes of video content, managers need to securely and seamlessly manage video in the standard SharePoint environment. Through this partnership, Syrinx and Ramp will accelerate the delivery of high-quality solutions that manage video securely while delivering the best quality video experience for users in SharePoint.

"More enterprises are relying on SharePoint for their video content, so managers face the challenges of deploying high-quality video securely across the entire enterprise. With hands-on expertise in security and software design, Syrinx delivers full service, end-to-end enterprise projects, from concept through delivery, for SharePoint environments," said Tom Racca, CEO of Ramp.

Ramp VideoVerge™ for SharePoint uniquely combines self-service live webcasting and video management on a single, converged, cloud-based platform. It includes two products: VideoVerge™ Manager and VideoVerge™ Live. Ramp VideoVerge for SharePoint is the only scalable, enterprise-class platform that is native to Microsoft SharePoint Online and SharePoint 2016, and built for the cloud.

According to Syrinx CEO Andrew Gelina, "Enterprises are using video for internal communications and training that are scheduled on a regular and recurring basis. Ramp enhances our expert SharePoint practice with video solutions for massive distributed communications with the benefits of time-shifting, search capabilities and audio conversion to text. Importantly, Ramp overcomes the challenges of secure video management."

Aragon Research believes that video is poised for explosive growth in the enterprise, with video crossing over to become the dominant content type in 2018. According to Cisco, three-fourths of the world's mobile data traffic will be video by 2020. Mobile video will increase eleven-fold between 2015 and 2020, accounting for 75 percent of total mobile data traffic by the end of the forecast period.

About Syrinx

Syrinx Consulting is a developer-owned and run, custom software engineering firm with over 80 full-time engineers located in the United States. With concentrations in enterprise application development, big data, IoT, eCommerce and payments, mobile apps and much more, their two main delivery models are agile sourcing and custom project delivery. Syrinx Consulting's software development team is comprised of experts who understand, integrate and bring to life agile, scalable technology and business solutions for Fortune 500 companies. They have spent the last 20 years building great software for their clients and working with the latest technologies. They love building software and bringing it to market. Syrinx is headquartered in Needham, MA and can be reached at (781) 487-7800 and www.syrinx.com.

About VideoVerge Manager and VideoVerge Live

VideoVerge Manager makes video as searchable as text-based content and watchable across multiple desktop and mobile devices using SharePoint. Designed for the cloud, VideoVerge Manager ensures fast, cost-effective deployment, while SharePoint's enterprise-grade security protects sensitive content. VideoVerge Live provides true self-service webcasting from within SharePoint, without the need for IT assistance, no matter how large or dispersed the audience.

About Ramp

Ramp is a leading provider of next-generation video management and delivery solutions designed to help organizations get the most value possible from their video content. Our full-featured video content management solution, VideoVerge™ for SharePoint, integrates videos into the native SharePoint environment, making it as easy to search and find as text-based content and viewable across multiple desktop and mobile devices. And our enterprise content delivery network gives organizations a powerful and easy way to communicate with large, geographically diverse audiences through high-quality, stable transmissions without the need for proprietary infrastructures and custom video players. Many Global 2000 companies, including Fortune 500 leaders, benefit from Ramp's enterprise solutions. Ramp is headquartered in Boston, MA and can be reached at (857) 202-3500 or www.ramp.com.