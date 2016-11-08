MUNICH, GERMANY--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) -KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, introduced seven new series of metal-oxide varistors that complement its existing circuit-protection solutions and can protect critical circuit components from very high-energy discharges. The new devices include dual-function varistor-capacitors that combine transient and EMI protection, and plastic-enclosed varistors for increased reliability in humid environments.

The dual-function devices integrate a capacitor to suppress interference from devices such as DC electric motors and are AEC-Q200 qualified. Compact in size, these devices are ideal for protecting sensitive automotive electronics against electric-motor noise as well as potentially damaging high-energy transients. X7R-capacitor temperature characteristics ensure stable parameters over the specified temperature range.

"The dual-function varistors provide the perfect space-saving solution for new vehicle designs, which feature increasing numbers of electrically-driven mechanisms to boost fuel efficiency as well as convenience and comfort," said Dr. Ralf Deisenhofer, Vice President, Aluminum Electrolytic Technology.

In addition, KEMET has introduced five new surface-mount varistors, including four which are AEC-Q200 qualified. This product line features devices capable of high temperature operation for use in automotive and industrial applications, as well as plastic encapsulations that offer superior humidity resistance for use in medical instruments and equipment such as outdoor mobile-communications infrastructure and professional or consumer white goods.

Samples are initially available at Digi-Key and Mouser. For more information, please visit www.kemet.com/varistors, or the KEMET mobile apps for iPad ® , iPhone ® , Android' and Windows ® .

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of electronic components that meet the highest standards for quality, delivery and service. The company offers its customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry across all dielectrics, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. KEMET's corporate headquarters are in South Carolina; the company also operates manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution centers around the world. KEMET's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "KEM." Additional information about KEMET can be found at www.kemet.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws about KEMET Corporation's (the "Company") financial condition and results of operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's judgment only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcome and results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements are described in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/3/11G120738/Images/KEMET_VP_Varistor-1bd67638dd1cb3fc91caa97e4f4fea4c.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/3/11G120738/Images/KEMET_VM_Varistor-51d682a85d1687549223715b75ce9332.JPG

Contact:

Dr. John C. Boan

Vice President, Marketing

johnnyboan@kemet.com

954.766.2813