MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - Tintri Inc., today announced it has been named a Visionary in Gartner Inc.'s 2016 Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays. This marks the third straight year that Tintri has been positioned in the Visionaries Quadrant. Gartner placed Tintri in the Visionaries Quadrant for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Tintri's VMstore T800 Hybrid-Flash Series storage products were evaluated in this year's Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays. In its final report, Gartner notes, "Tight budgets and skills shortages have caused vendors and users to focus on technologies and features that lower acquisition and ownership costs while improving performance and throughput. This has resulted in thin-provisioning, auto-tiering, hybrid configurations (Flash and HDDs) and near-autonomic operation becoming ubiquitous general-purpose disk arrays. It is also driving the deployment of SSAs into I/O-intensive environments and creating opportunities for emerging storage companies that can refactor infrastructure designs to obtain incremental improvements in performance, economics and staff productivity."*

The Tintri VMstore T800 Series and the Tintri VMstore T5000 All-Flash Series are the foundation of the Tintri Enterprise Cloud Platform. The Tintri platform is highly differentiated from other storage products -- starting with its architecture. Tintri is built with a public cloud-like web services framework and RESTful APIs. While other storage providers claim to be virtualization and cloud friendly, only Tintri can offer the following features:

Performance isolation -- the ability to assign every virtual machine its own lane, eliminating conflict over storage resources

Per-VM QoS -- the power to guarantee the performance of any individual virtual machine by setting minimum and/or maximum IO thresholds

Cross-infrastructure troubleshooting -- visibility across compute, network and storage to identify the root cause of latency in one click

VM-level analytics -- real-time analytics and predictive analytics that forecast capacity and performance needs and allow for what-if modeling

Unmatched scale -- management of up to 10 PB and 160,000 virtual machines from a single console and by one or more IT generalists

Extensibility -- support for multiple, concurrent hypervisors on a single platform -- spanning VMware, Microsoft, OpenStack, Citrix and Red Hat

Automation -- automated policy management and storage actions fueled by PowerShell scripts and REST APIs

"Tintri is honored to three times be positioned as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant," said Ken Klein, chairman and CEO of Tintri. "We see this as acknowledgement that Tintri stands apart from other storage providers. We don't offer incremental benefits over legacy storage-customers choose us because they want to completely change the equation, massively improving productivity and reducing operating costs. We were prescient in building a platform similar to public cloud's web services and APIs, as it enables far greater innovation for our customers. And it makes Tintri uniquely suited to deliver an enterprise cloud platform with the automation, analytics and self-service required in a modern data center."

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays" by Stanley Zaffos, Roger W. Cox, Valdis Filks and Santhosh Rao. October 31, 2016.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tintri

Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds -- to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission critical enterprise applications. Only Tintri guarantees the performance of their applications, automates common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoots across their infrastructure, and predicts an organization's needs to scale -- the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why thousands of cloud service providers and leading enterprises including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20% of the Fortune 100 trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

