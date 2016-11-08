INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - Stonegate Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: SGM), a leading publicly traded mortgage company focused on originating, financing and servicing U.S. residential mortgage loans, today announced that Jeffrey Keiser has been named East Regional Manager for their Distributed Retail Channel. In this position, he will report directly to Bill Dyson, Senior Vice President of Distributed Retail Sales.

Commenting on Mr. Keiser, Steve Landes, Stonegate Mortgage National Director of Sales said, "Jeff has extensive mortgage and management experience. We are confident in his ability to lead our retail expansion and are excited to have him join the team."

Mr. Keiser has over 20 years' experience in the mortgage industry. Most recently, he worked as Vice President, Regional Production Manager, at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage where he managed production and operations in the Columbus, Ohio market. Previously, he served as President and Operations Manager at Kelsey Mortgage, where he started a new, full-service mortgage company.

"Stonegate Mortgage's commitment to its customers was a key factor in joining the team," said Mr. Keiser. "I look forward to working with our mortgage advisors as they help guide buyers through the loan process as they pursue their dream of home ownership."

About Stonegate Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 2005, Stonegate Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: SGM) is a leading, publicly traded, mortgage company that originates, finances and services agency and non-agency residential mortgages through its network of retail offices and approved third party originators. Stonegate Mortgage also provides financing through its fully integrated warehouse lending platform, NattyMac. Stonegate Mortgage's operational excellence, financial strength, dedication to customer service and commitment to technology have positioned the firm as a leading provider in the housing finance market.

For more information on Stonegate Mortgage Corporation, please visit www.stonegatemtg.com.

