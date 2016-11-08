San Francisco and Colorado are the first North American regions with smart water and smart environment projects deployed with Libelium's technology connected to LPWAN protocols.

Libelium continues powering the Internet of Things (IoT) development adding LoRaWAN and Sigfox wireless connectivity for North America to Waspmote OEM and Waspmote Plug and Sense! sensor devices. San Francisco is one of the first cities to deploy this technology, where Libelium is already developing a Smart Water project with Sigfox and San Francisco County. In Colorado, Libelium technology is also enhancing new projects to monitor weather and environment conditions with LoRaWAN connectivity.

Libelium Waspmote Plug Sense! now available in US with LoRaWAN and Sigfox connectivity (Photo: Libelium)

Libelium keeps offering the widest interoperability in the great array of connectivity choices for the IoT. The company is joining forces with LoRaWAN and Sigfox global network in response to strong demand for low-energy, long-range and cost efficient IoT connectivity in North America. In terms of network coverage, Semtech is partnering with Comcast to deploy LoRaWAN networks in 30 cities while Sigfox is expanding its network to 100 US cities.

"We are successfully offering these protocols in their European version since 2015 and checking its viability for environment, pollution, water quality and smart parking applications. We strongly believe that making them available in their American version will speed up market adoption in the 900 MHz markets" states Alicia Asín, Libelium's CEO.

Customers can make their choice of LPWAN preferred protocol for Waspmote Plug Sense! in 900MHz or 868MHz bands -depending on geographic destination- when ordering except for Smart Parking model, where both radios (LoRaWAN Sigfox) are always included. "We have managed to offer a dual radio in our Smart Parking node at a very competitive price, which increases our customers' options, one of our design principles. They can compare the performance of both technologies in one installation, work in hybrid networks or change from one to another easily from the Cloud. We consider this kind of features crucial to keep a healthy and competitive IoT landscape" explains Asín.

With this update, Libelium IoT Sensor Platform is ready to use the 900-930 MHz band for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Singapore, etc. The platform currently includes FCC and IC certification for the US and Canada.

More information: http://www.libelium.com/libelium-iot-platform-powers-smart-cities-in-us-adding-lorawan-and-sigfox/

