More than 20 JDA customers deploying or already live on JDA Warehouse Management 9.1; a testament to the re-visioned user experience and ease-of-use enhancements that accelerate deployment times and speed time-to-value

JDA Software Group, Inc. today announced that more than 20 customers are deploying the latest version of JDA Warehouse Management, announced earlier this year. This speaks to the tremendous effort focused on user experience and ease-of-use enhancements that accelerate deployment times and time-to-value. JDA customers such as Travis Perkins, along with leading global organizations across retail, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and third-party logistics, are already live or deploying JDA Warehouse Management 9.1 at a record pace.

"We are seeing swift uptick in customer deployments, as well as customers buying the latest version of our completely re-visioned WMS solution. In fact, this is the fastest deployment cycle we have seen on a new release in WMS history, which speaks to the enhancements made specifically to speed deployments, and just how easy JDA Warehouse Management is to use across warehouse operations," said Kelly Thomas, chief product officer, JDA. "This is also a testament to our customer-centric approach and vision; empowering customers from sale through the deployment journey to get the most value out of their investment as quickly as possible."

The latest capabilities within JDA Warehouse Management, part of the JDA Intelligent FulfillmentTM strategy, empower customers to thrive in a fast-paced, high-volume, omni-channel or multichannel world by bolstering real-time responsiveness and empowering workers across the warehouse to easily manage complex warehouse operations. This is made possible through a re-visioned prescriptive-based user experience that extends to operational and functional roles, available in both cloud and mobile environments, along with flexible integration with the distributed order management solutions from IBM Commerce.

"We were very pleased with how quickly we went live with JDA Warehouse Management; truly a testament to the solutions' ease of use and configuration strengths. We went live in September and shipped to stores the very same day, giving us nearly immediate value on our deployment and investment," said Steve Smart, director of distribution development, Travis Perkins. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with JDA as we roll out the implementation of JDA Warehouse Management 9.1, which is the foundation for the future of the Travis Perkins supply chain."

Optimized ease-of-use and time-to-value are made possible via key enhancements to JDA Configuration Manager and JDA WMSNOW, part of JDA Fast Track NOW services. JDA Configuration Manager includes user-friendly, easy-to-adopt, step-by-step workflows that deliver faster implementations and ensure that JDA Warehouse Management is configured completely and accurately. The Configuration Manager also simplifies process changes and aids users in handling the complexity of the warehouse without losing any of the sophisticated business logic required to support today's complex warehouse operations requirements.

About JDA Software Group, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading provider of seamless supply chain planning and execution solutions for retailers, manufacturers, logistics providers and wholesale distributors. Our unmatched solution portfolio enables our clients to reduce costs, increase profitability and improve visibility so they can deliver on customer promises every time. More than 4,000 global customers run JDA, including 78 of the top 100 retailers, 78 of the top 100 consumer goods companies and eight of the top 10 3PLs. With JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

