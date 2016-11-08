NEW YORK, 2016-11-08 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ), the world's leading provider of market technology, was selected as 'Best Buy-side Market Surveillance Provider' in the 10th Annual Buy-Side Technology Awards in London. This is the first win for Nasdaq's SMARTS Trade Surveillance product within the buy-side audience. SMARTS Trade Surveillance is currently used by more than 120 market participants across 139 global markets and across all asset classes.



The aim of the awards is to recognize the leading technologies and vendors in their area of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology underpinned by the input and experience of seven judges - five buy-side-focused technology consultants and two of Buy-Side Technology's editors.



"We are extremely honored to be named 'Best Market Surveillance Provider' for the buy-side," said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, Senior Vice President & Head of Risk and Surveillance Solutions, Nasdaq. "During the past 12-18 months we have seen regulators across the globe taking more of an interest in the buy-side and dissecting their trading behaviors. Under heightened scrutiny, it is imperative that buy-side firms have systematic surveillance measures in place to meet these demands. Nasdaq is committed to integrity of the marketplace and to ensuring that all constituents can play a role in furthering market transparency."



Nasdaq's SMARTS Surveillance solutions provide a readily deployable data model which sources, captures, and maintains the firm's order and trade execution data, as well as the market data for each traded instrument which is essential to carrying out effective trade surveillance. With this comprehensive view of the firm's trading, SMARTS not only delivers targeted market abuse alerts across markets and asset classes, it also provides the buy-side firm with un-paralleled visibility and transparency of how their order flow interacts with, and impacts on, the market. In addition, working with its existing customers, SMARTS continues to build out functionality that directly services the requirements of the buy-side - this includes, enhanced visualizations around Parent Orders and how they track and execute along each stage of the trade cycle; alerts focusing on internal events within the firm which involve the handling of price sensitive information; and, the integration of data points which would enable SMARTS to assist the buy side firm in addressing conflict management issues.



SMARTS' recognition throughout the past few years is a testament to Nasdaq's dedication to providing global market participants, regulators and exchanges with unrivalled surveillance technology. In addition to being selected as 'Best Buy-side Market Surveillance Provider' by Buy-Side Technology, SMARTS was recognized by Waters Technology's Waters Rankings in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, SMARTS has also received the Sell-Side Technology award for 'Best Sell-Side Surveillance Product' for three consecutive years as well as this year's Energy Risk Awards' #1 Trade Surveillance Vendor and OpRisk Awards' 'Best Financial Crime Product' and 'Best Overall Provider'.



SMARTS Surveillance solutions power monitoring for more than 120 market participants, 45 exchanges and 13 regulators globally.



