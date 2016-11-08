During October 2016 AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) reloaded 403 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks of Klaipeda oil terminal and Subacius fuel base (SFB), i.e. less by 24.5 per cent compared to October 2015, when 534 thousand tons were reloaded.



During January - October of 2016 the Company in total reloaded 6,214 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks or greater by 19.1 per cent compared to the same period of 2015 when 5,216 thousand tons were reloaded. Total transhipment volume for the 10 months of 2016 is by 998 tons higher compared to the same period of previous year because of periodic increased petroleum products freights from Byelorussia, and increased petroleum products transhipment of AB ORLEN Lietuva.



During October 2016 in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal of the Company 631 thousand MWh of the natural gas were re-gasified and supplied to the natural gas transmission system, i.e. grater by 1,5 times compared to October 2015, when 409 thousand MWh where re-gasified. During ten months of 2016 the Company in total re-gasified 12,850 thousand MWh of the natural gas, i.e. grater by 3.1 times compared to the same period of 2015 when 4,089 thousand MWh natural gas was re-gasified.



The sales revenue of AB Klaipedos Nafta oil terminal and SFB for the October 2016 comprise EUR 1.8 million that is less by 35.7 per cent compared to the revenue of October 2015 (Eur 2.8 million). The preliminary sales revenues during January - October of 2016 of the Company's oil terminal and SFB comprise EUR 31.7 million and are less by 4.2 per cent compared to the same period of 2015 (EUR 33.1 million).



The preliminary sales revenues of the Company's LNG Terminal for October 2016 comprise EUR 5.4 million (October 2015 - EUR 5.4 million), which consist of the liquefaction and regasification activity revenues for the period calculated based on the tariffs approved by the National Control Commission for Energy Control and Prices. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminal for the 10 months of 2016 comprise EUR 56.0 million and are grater by 3.9 per cent compared to the same period 2015 (EUR 53.9 million).



Total preliminary sales revenues of the Company for the 10 months of 2016 comprise EUR 87.7 million, i.e. 0.8 per cent grater compared to same period 2015 (EUR 87.0 million).



Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification



October January - October -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 2015 Change, 2016 2015 Change, % % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Petroleum products transshipment, 403 534 -24.5% 6,214 5,216 19.1% thousand tons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG re-gasification, thousand MWh 631 409 54.3% 12,850 4,089 214.3% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Preliminary revenues of the Company, EUR million



October January - October ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 2015 Change, % 2016 2015 Change, % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Klaipeda oil terminal activity 1.6 2.6 -38.5% 29.3 31.1 -5.8% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subacius fuel base activity 0.2 0.2 0.0% 2.4 2.0 18.0% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LNG terminal activity 5.4 5.4 0.0% 56.0 53.9 3.9% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total: 7.2 8.2 -12.2% 87.7 87.0 0.8% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------



