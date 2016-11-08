LEBANON, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 --



Tom Chevalier, vice president of Product for Appcast, the first programmatic, pay-per-applicant job advertising exchange, and Michelle Constantino, senior manager for Recruitment Operations at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Will present a case study session titled, "Bright Horizon's Roadmap for Data-Driven Recruiting," during the inaugural Talent Acquisition Tech Conference.

The conference will take place Tuesday, November 15 to Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

"Bright Horizon's Roadmap for Data-Driven Recruiting" is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

Hilton Austin

500 East 4th Street

Austin, Texas

Appcast will exhibit in Booth No. 214.

To meet hiring demands in today's highly competitive talent landscape, companies can no longer get by on a post and pray recruiting strategy. Instead, companies need to identify and implement an efficient and targeted, data-driven strategy to talent acquisition. To achieve this, companies should consider a programmatic approach and build a framework that supports a "cost-per-quality applicant scale."

During the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference, Tom Chevalier, vice president of Product for Appcast, and Michelle Constantino, senior manager for Recruitment Operations at Bright Horizons Family Solutions, will explain how Bright Horizons dramatically improved the ROI of its advertising budget by implementing a data-driven approach to job ad spending. Chevalier and Constantino will show how using offline analytics and programmatic job ad tools works to optimize the Bright Horizons' system for the lowest cost-per-quality applicant. Session attendees will gain insight into Bright Horizons' methodology and take away a proven roadmap that will support the move to a data-driven media plan at their organization.

Talent acquisition professionals, recruiters and hiring managers interested in learning more about programmatic, pay-per-applicant job advertising are encouraged to connect with Appcast representatives in Booth No. 214.

