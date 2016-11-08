Atento Clear Leader of the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market

-Leadership position based on market share figures published by consulting firm Frost & Sullivan

- Atento is the clear leader in Latin America with 18.3% market share, a 9-point advantage over its closest competitor

- Atento increases leadership position in key markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM/BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, announced that Frost & Sullivan, the global consulting company specializing in growth strategies, published its annual report, "Analysis of the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market" where it identified Atento, once again, as the clear leader in contact center outsourcing services in Latin America.

In addition to leading the market at the regional level, Atento expanded market share and strengthen its leadership position in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru. In Brazil, the largest market in Latin America, which accounts for nearly half of the regional contact center outsourcing services revenues, Atento increased its market share to reach 25.6% of the total market. Widening the gap with other market players and strengthening its leadership position in the region's most important market.

Alejandro Reynal, Atento's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Atento's sustained leadership position in the Latin American contact center outsourcing services market is a direct result of our Company's long-lasting client relationships, deep vertical expertise, differentiated customer experience solutions and highly motivated employees. Every day we contribute to this leadership position by developing innovative and high-added value solutions for our clients that generate customer satisfaction and competitive advantage. I would like to thank all of our clients and employees for their ongoing support which has helped us maintain the top position in this regional market and its key geographies over the years."

The "Analysis of the Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Market" annual study by Frost & Sullivan examines the trends in the Latin American contact center outsourcing services market and forecasts the market size. The study provides extensive coverage of services delivered in each local market and those provided from Latin American countries to others overseas. The study shows data for outsourcing services alone, excluding operations performed in-house and in shared services centers. Contact center outsourcing is considered by the report as a subset of the broader business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

Key takeaways of the Frost & Sullivan report include:

The contact center outsourcing services market in Latin America attained $10.05 billion in revenue in 2015 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2021

attained in revenue in 2015 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2021 Brazil and Mexico represent 41.1% and 14.3% respectively of the total Latin American market in terms of revenue. Atento is a clear market leader in both countries with 25.6% and 16.9% of share respectively

and represent 41.1% and 14.3% respectively of the total Latin American market in terms of revenue. Atento is a clear market leader in both countries with 25.6% and 16.9% of share respectively By vertical markets, the Telecom & Media and the Banking & Financial Services (BFS) verticals represent over 70% of the market's demand in Latin America in 2015

in 2015 Traditional customer service accounts for over half of the market's revenue (54.1%) while back office, tech support, and other BPO services such as logistics, finance and accounting, and consulting are expected to grow the fastest among all services

Voice channel still represents 87.6% of the revenue in the region by 2015 and it will remain the largest channel for the foreseeable future. Alternative channels, such as chat & web collaboration, social media, email, SMS (Short Message Services), and face-to-face, are expected to account for 15.5% of the market in 2021

The offshoring business in Latin America grew at a YOY rate of 10.5% in 2015, reaching $2.80 billion revenue, driven by the US market (nearshore revenue generated by serving US consumers from delivery centers located in Latin America ) and the Latin American shore services

grew at a YOY rate of 10.5% in 2015, reaching revenue, driven by the US market (nearshore revenue generated by serving US consumers from delivery centers located in ) and the Latin American shore services From a competitive standpoint, Latin America is the most concentrated market worldwide, with 3 major market participants accounting for 34.6% of the total market revenue. In other regions, such as North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific , this figure does not surpass 20%

is the most concentrated market worldwide, with 3 major market participants accounting for 34.6% of the total market revenue. In other regions, such as , and , this figure does not surpass 20% Major market participants are looking to become digital transformation partners for their clients, providing increasingly complex services, including logistics, finance and accounting, human resources, software development, document management, consulting and other BPO solutions

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "intends," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Atento's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in Atento's highly competitive industries; increases in the cost of voice and data services or significant interruptions in these services; Atento's ability to keep pace with its clients' needs for rapid technological change and systems availability; the continued deployment and adoption of emerging technologies; the loss, financial difficulties or bankruptcy of any key clients; the effects of global economic trends on the businesses of Atento's clients; the non-exclusive nature of Atento's client contracts and the absence of revenue commitments; security and privacy breaches of the systems Atento uses to protect personal data; the cost of pending and future litigation; the cost of defending Atento against intellectual property infringement claims; extensive regulation affecting many of Atento's businesses; Atento's ability to protect its proprietary information or technology; service interruptions to Atento's data and operation centers; Atento's ability to retain key personnel and attract a sufficient number of qualified employees; increases in labor costs and turnover rates; the political, economic and other conditions in the countries where Atento operates; changes in foreign exchange rates; Atento's ability to complete future acquisitions and integrate or achieve the objectives of its recent and future acquisitions; future impairments of our substantial goodwill, intangible assets, or other long-lived assets; and Atento's ability to recover consumer receivables on behalf of its clients. In addition, Atento is subject to risks related to its level of indebtedness. Such risks include Atento's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness and fund its other liquidity needs; Atento's ability to comply with covenants contained in its debt instruments; the ability to obtain additional financing; the incurrence of significant additional indebtedness by Atento and its subsidiaries; and the ability of Atento's lenders to fulfill their lending commitments. Atento is also subject to other risk factors described in documents filed by the company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Atento undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the global growth consulting company, has been helping customers develop innovative strategies for more than 50 years. Frost & Sullivan caters to a high number of customers, including some that are ranked within the Top 1000 global companies, start-ups and investors. The company comprehensively covers all industries from a unique and global perspective and combines permanent market and technological analysis with econometric and demographic data. Is your organization prepared for the next wave of profound convergence within the industry, cutting-edge technologies, the increase in competitive intensity, new megatrends, the best innovative practices, the changing dynamics of customers and emerging economies? For further information, visit www.frost.com

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America, and among the top three providers globally, based on revenues. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM/BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs more than 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2016, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces by Great Place to Work® for a fourth consecutive year. For more information visit www.atento.com