FULLERTON, CA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - The School of PA Studies at Marshall B. Ketchum University will hold its first commencement exercise beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2016, at the Ernest A. Hutchinson Memorial Amphitheater on its Fullerton campus.

Twenty-seven Master of Medical Science degrees and PA certificates will be conferred along with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) to Alfred M. Sadler, Jr., MD at the ceremony. Dr. Sadler, who will be the keynote speaker at the commencement ceremony, is being honored due to the significant contributions he has made to the medical profession, specifically to the PA profession.

The timing of the commencement exercises on Veterans Day is intentional: the growth and development of the PA profession is due in large part to military veterans.

"On this Veterans Day we are not only honoring the military veterans who served our country, but also those who were forerunners in the development and advancement of the PA profession," said University President Kevin L. Alexander, OD, PhD.

Dr. Alexander will preside over the ceremony, which will be attended by family and friends of the graduating class, as well as MBKU faculty and staff. Following Dr. Alexander's welcoming address, the presentation of the flags will be performed by the Army ROTC Color Guard of California State University, Fullerton, and the PA Class of 2016 President Benjamin Hicks will lead the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. After the candidates are congratulated by Dr. Alexander and MBKU Board of Trustees Chairman Jerome Hunter, EdD, Mr. Hicks and fellow PA student, Emily McCoy who serves as the student representative on the board for the California Academy of PAs, will deliver the Class of 2016 graduates address.

Dr. Sadler will deliver the commencement address, "You Have a Great Future." "We are honored to have one of the PA profession's pioneers deliver the keynote speech and be awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Science at the graduation of the MBKU's first class of PA students. As we send our newest PAs to become leaders in their field, they will be motivated by one of the field's most accomplished leaders," remarked Dr. Alexander.

After Dr. Sadler's remarks, President Alexander will confer upon Dr. Sadler the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc). College of Health Sciences Dean and Director of the School of PA Studies Judy Ortiz, PhD, PA-C will then present the candidates for the Master of Medical Science degree and PA certificate, followed by the conferring of the degrees and PA certificates by President Kevin Alexander.

Greg Mennie, MSEd, PA-C, associate director of the School of PA Studies and associate professor will lead the hooding ceremony and presentation of diplomas and PA certificates.

After each graduate receives their diploma and PA certificate, Dean Ortiz will lead the Class of 2016 in reciting the PA Oath. PAs in the audience will be invited to stand and take this opportunity to reaffirm the PA Oath together with Ketchum University's newest PAs. Dr. Alexander will close the ceremony with congratulatory remarks to the graduates. Following the ceremony, graduates, their families and friends will attend a reception hosted by the MBKU Alumni Association on the Patricia Hopping Commons.

"The School of PA Studies' inaugural commencement ceremony is one of many accomplishments that we are celebrating at MBKU this year," said Chairman of the Board of Trustees Jerome Hunter, EdD. "The growth of our PA school significantly influences the future of the profession and the welfare of Southern California."

"I am so proud to celebrate each one of our newest graduates as they begin their career as PAs in service to their communities," stated Dean Ortiz. "Whether in a collaborative practice environment like rural and urban community health centers, physician offices or hospitals, these PAs can be sure they have a wonderfully exciting journey ahead."

MBKU's School of PA Studies was established in 2012, and offers a 27-month, post-baccalaureate program leading to the degree, Master of Medical Science (MMS). The PA program is nine quarters in duration.

About Marshall B. Ketchum University

Located in Fullerton, CA, Marshall B. Ketchum University is an independent, private, non-profit, accredited educational institution. MBKU is home to the Southern California College of Optometry, the School of Physician Assistant Studies and College of Pharmacy. Named after the founder of the optometric institution in 1904, the change to the university structure addresses the growing demand for highly skilled health care professionals. The university's Southern California College of Optometry confers a Doctor of Optometry (OD) and a Master of Science in Vision Science (MS) degree. MBKU's School of Physician Assistant Studies under the College of Health Sciences awards a Master of Medical Sciences (MMS) degree. MBKU's College of Pharmacy welcomed its first class in the fall of 2016 and will award a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree. MBKU owns and operates two premier eye and vision care centers: the University Eye Center at Ketchum Health and the University Eye Center at Los Angeles.

Katie Santos-Coy

Director of Marketing and Communications

714.449.7463

ksantoscoy@ketchum.edu