

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - High speed Hyperloop pods that can run at a speed of 1220 kilometers per hour or 760 miles per hour will connect between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in just 12 minutes. The concept project was first proposed by Tesla co-founder Elon Musk in 2013.



Hyperloop One, based in Los Angeles, is assigned by UAE authorities to study the feasibility of high-speed pods operating in an elevated vacuum tube. The pods will be operated using electricity and magnets.



UAE announced the contract at the World's tallest building Burj Khalifa. Hyperloop chief executive Rob Lloyd and Emirate officials participated at the function. The financial aspects of the deal is yet to be revealed.



As per Musk's proposal Loss Angeles can be connected to San Francisco, a distance of 610 kilometers or 380 miles, in just 30 minutes. Now a flight will take at least one hour to cover this distance.



