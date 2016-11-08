

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Democrats still expect to pick up several seats in today's elections, but party leaders warned that the FBI's decision to temporarily reopen the Hillary Clinton email probe could dash their hopes of retaking control of the chamber.



In a conference call with rank-and-file members Monday night, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was critical of FBI Director James Comey's handling of the investigation.



Late last month, Comey sent a letter to lawmakers revealing that the FBI reopened its investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server while Secretary of State after learning of the existence of new emails.



Comey sent another letter on Sunday revealing that the FBI once again cleared Clinton of criminal charges, but Pelosi suggested that the damage has already been done.



'We would be in a better place [without the letter] and in the manner he did it,' Pelosi said. 'It was out of line.'



Pelosi argued that Clinton's campaign had momentum before the release of the letter and noted that the subsequent narrowing in nationwide polls has an impact on down-ballot races.



Assistant Democratic Leader James Clyburn, R-S.C., said Comey's letter had a 'tremendous adverse impact with our standing with independents.'



A senior Democratic aide told CNN the focus on the letter could have put as many as a dozen Republican seats thought to be competitive out of reach for the party.



Democrats still expect to pick up between twelve and sixteen seats but would need to win at least 30 seats to retake the House.



