Global Cell Therapy Market 2015-2025: Latest Technologies, Markets and Companies Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Cell Therapy - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

This report describes and evaluates cell therapy technologies and methods, which have already started to play an important role in the practice of medicine. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is replacing the old fashioned bone marrow transplants. Role of cells in drug discovery is also described. Cell therapy is bound to become a part of medical practice.



The number of companies involved in cell therapy has increased remarkably during the past few years. More than 500 companies have been identified to be involved in cell therapy and 303 of these are profiled in part II of the report along with tabulation of 292 alliances. Of these companies, 170 are involved in stem cells. Profiles of 72 academic institutions in the US involved in cell therapy are also included in part II along with their commercial collaborations. The text is supplemented with 64 Tables and 22 Figures. The bibliography contains 1,200 selected references, which are cited in the text.

Cell therapy technologies overlap with those of gene therapy, cancer vaccines, drug delivery, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Pharmaceutical applications of stem cells including those in drug discovery are also described. Various types of cells used, methods of preparation and culture, encapsulation and genetic engineering of cells are discussed. Sources of cells, both human and animal (xenotransplantation) are discussed. Methods of delivery of cell therapy range from injections to surgical implantation using special devices.



Cell therapy has applications in a large number of disorders. The most important are diseases of the nervous system and cancer which are the topics for separate chapters. Other applications include cardiac disorders (myocardial infarction and heart failure), diabetes mellitus, diseases of bones and joints, genetic disorders, and wounds of the skin and soft tissues.



Regulatory and ethical issues involving cell therapy are important and are discussed. Current political debate on the use of stem cells from embryonic sources (hESCs) is also presented. Safety is an essential consideration of any new therapy and regulations for cell therapy are those for biological preparations.



The cell-based markets was analyzed for 2015, and projected to 2025.The markets are analyzed according to therapeutic categories, technologies and geographical areas. The largest expansion will be in diseases of the central nervous system, cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Skin and soft tissue repair as well as diabetes mellitus will be other major markets.



Key Topics Covered:



Part I: Technologies, Ethics & Regulations



Executive Summary



1. Introduction to Cell Therapy

2. Cell Therapy Technologies

3. Stem Cells



4. Clinical Applications of Cell Therapy



5. Cell Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders



6. Cell Therapy for Cancer



7. Cell Therapy for Neurological Disorders



8. Ethical, Legal and Political Aspects of Cell therapy



9. Safety and Regulatory Aspects of Cell Therapy



Part II: Markets, Companies & Academic Institutions



10. Markets and Future Prospects for Cell Therapy



11. Companies Involved in Cell Therapy



12. Academic Institutions



13. References



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qw32g5/cell_therapy



Source: Jain PharmaBiotech

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716