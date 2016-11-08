

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a small increase. The market moved in a narrow, 30 point trading range throughout the session. Traders were in a cautious mood as they await the results of today's U.S. presidential election.



The Swiss Market Index increased 0.11 percent Tuesday and finished at 7,744.03. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.16 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.15 percent.



Julius Baer advanced 2.1 percent Tuesday and UBS rose 0.8 percent. However, Credit Suisse ended the session with a loss of 0.6 percent.



Dufry climbed 1.3 percent, while Swiss Life and Aryzta added 1.0 percent each. Shares of LafargeHolcim also finished up by 0.9 percent.



The index heavyweights all managed to finish in the green Tuesday. Nestlé, Roche and Novartis all closed higher by 0.1 percent each.



Adecco decreased 0.2 percent, after the staffing firm delivered results for the third quarter. Growth was somewhat slower than in the previous quarter and the pressure on margins continued.



The luxury goods companies were under pressure following the trade data released by China earlier today. Richemont dropped 1.3 percent and Swatch weakened by 0.4 percent.



Actelion also surrendered 1.0 percent and Givaudan forfeited 0.7 percent.



In the broad market, Burckhardt plunged 9.8 percent after its half year results fell short of expectations.



