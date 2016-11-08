LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the fast-casual artisanal pizza concept known for its chef-driven menu and casually hip restaurants, today announced the introduction of two new house-prepared desserts, a chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with sea salt, and a decadent chocolate brownie, brushed with olive oil. Both items will join the restaurant's cult favorite s'more pie, which is crafted in-house every day.

Available at each of Blaze's locations nationwide, the new desserts are "forged by fire" using their signature blazing-hot open-flame oven. After baking, Blaze's chocolate chip cookie receives a sprinkling of English sea salt, and the brownie is lightly brushed with extra virgin olive oil for depth of flavor.

"When introducing new desserts, I wanted to be sure each one offered a creative twist on a familiar classic," said Blaze Pizza Executive Chef Bradford Kent. "I expect our guests will quickly find that the sweet and savory flavor combinations are irresistible, and make for a perfect finish to a meal."

Guests that have created an account on the Blaze Pizza mobile app before November 15th, available for iOS and Android users, will also get "fire'd up" about the free dessert offer that will appear in their app rewards, inviting them to enjoy one of Blaze's new desserts "on the house."

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design, and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 159 restaurants in 31 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

