Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.10.31 FR0010259150 5000 62.98 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.10.31 FR0010259150 0 NA BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.10.31 FR0010259150 0 NA CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.10.31 FR0010259150 0 NA TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.01 FR0010259150 0 NA XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.01 FR0010259150 0 NA BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.01 FR0010259150 0 NA CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.01 FR0010259150 0 NA TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.02 FR0010259150 5000 62.59 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.02 FR0010259150 0 NA BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.02 FR0010259150 0 NA CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.02 FR0010259150 0 NA TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.03 FR0010259150 4900 61.99 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.03 FR0010259150 0 NA BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.03 FR0010259150 100 62.06 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.03 FR0010259150 0 NA TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.04 FR0010259150 5679 60.68 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.04 FR0010259150 0 NA BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.04 FR0010259150 0 NA CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.11.04 FR0010259150 100 60.56 TRQX

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161108005947/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

IPSEN

Aymeric Le Chatelier, Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55

Executive Vice President, Finance

E-mail: aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com

or

Eugenia Litz, Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

Vice-President Investor Relations

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

or

Olivier Jochem, Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 51 31

Company Secretary

E-mail:olivier.jochem@ipsen.com

or

Fabien Puibarreau, Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com