Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.10.31
|FR0010259150
|5000
|62.98
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.10.31
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.10.31
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.10.31
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.01
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.01
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.01
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.01
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.02
|FR0010259150
|5000
|62.59
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.02
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.02
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.02
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.03
|FR0010259150
|4900
|61.99
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.03
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.03
|FR0010259150
|100
|62.06
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.03
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.04
|FR0010259150
|5679
|60.68
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.04
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.04
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.11.04
|FR0010259150
|100
|60.56
|TRQX
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
