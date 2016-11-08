HI-MEDIA: HiMedia to become AdUX

HI MEDIA TO BECOME ADUX

AdUX, to successfully combine effective Advertising (Ad) and respect

for the User Experience (UX)

A new trade name and assertion of positioning to address

online advertising challenges

In response to Internet users' increasing hostility to what they consider to be intrusive forms of advertising, coupled with the rise in use of ad blockers, the digital media and marketing market has begun seeking ways to improve the user experience (UX).

Since 2014, HiMedia has worked to embody a vision that puts the emphasis on an enhanced user experience, gradually building technology and advertising products that address this highly important issue.

The Group has now fully revamped its offering and reorganised its activities around three platforms, each providing a complementary response to the issues of "digital Advertising" and "User eXperience":

Quantum offers unintrusive native advertising solutions for desktop, mobile and video applications,



Admoove delivers advertising with immediately noticeable consumer benefits thanks to ultra-precise geotargeting with a margin of error between 10 and 100 meters,



AdPulse boosts user engagement with brands by harnessing full-screen opt-in advertisements, as well as brand content and opt-in email solutions.

In line with this strategy, HiMedia is changing its name to AdUX, a contraction of Advertising and User Experience.

AdUX will continue to deploy these platforms across all the main European markets as well as its host regions in Spanish-speaking America, thereby driving the return to growth announced with the publication of its quarterly results.

Commenting on the change, Cyril Zimmermann, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and founder of the Company, said: "We are returning to growth thanks to our native advertising (Quantum), geotargeting (Admoove) and user engagement solutions (AdPulse) platforms. These three offerings address the challenge currently facing the digital advertising market, namely how to reconcile effective advertising and respect for the user experience (UX). By changing its name to AdUX, the Company is affirming its determination to deliver advertising solutions that respect the user experience, while at the same time starting a new chapter in its development."

A propos de HiMedia :



Pionnier du secteur, HiMedia est un leader européen du marketing digital.

Présente dans 6 pays européens, aux Etats-Unis et en Amérique Latine, la société HiMedia a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 65 millions d'euros en 2015.

Indépendante depuis sa création, la société est cotée sur le compartiment C de Euronext Paris et fait partie des indices CAC Small, CAC All-Tradable et CAC PME. Code ISIN: FR 0012821890 / Mnémo: HIM



Plus d'informations sur: www.himediagroup.com/himedia (http://www.himediagroup.com/himedia) et infofin@hi-media.com (mailto:infofin@hi-media.com)

Ce communiqué peut contenir certaines déclarations de nature prévisionnelle. Bien que HiMedia Group estime que ces déclarations reposent sur des hypotheses raisonnables Ã la date de publication du présent communiqué, elles sont par nature soumises Ã des risques et incertitudes pouvant donner lieu Ã un écart entre les chiffres réels et ceux indiqués ou induits dans ces déclarations. HiMedia Group opere dans un secteur des plus évolutifs au sein duquel de nouveaux facteurs de risques peuvent émerger. HiMedia Group ne prend en aucune maniere l'obligation d'actualiser ces déclarations de nature prévisionnelle en fonction de nouvelles informations, évenements ou autres circonstances.

