According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the distance learning market in India is expected to reach 9.88 million enrollments by 2020, growing at a CAGR of almost 11%.

This research report titled 'Distance Learning Market in India 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To calculate the market size, the report considers the number of enrollments in the distance learning market in India, which comprises of higher education students and working professionals.

The government has taken various initiatives to ensure that its target of increasing enrollments in higher education is met. Reforms have been implemented for improvements in the education sector and financial outlays have been allocated to transform higher education to cater to more number of students. Higher education is a priority as strong human resources are essential for the overall development of the country.

The government is ensuring that distance learning is promoted and the country has skilled labor by promoting the adoption of emerging technologies, such as e-learning and m-learning, in distance education. As Internet penetration and broadband are expected to improve during the forecast period, the online and blended distance learning mode will be increasingly adopted by state and central universities as well.

Technavio's educationanalysts categorize the distance learning market in India into three major segments by product. They are:

Traditional distance learning

Online/blended distance learning

Certifications and part-time courses

Traditional distance learning market

The traditional distance learning market in India comprises of distance learning offered by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), state open universities, and correspondence course institutes. These universities use traditional methods of delivering education, such as printed material, and conclude with offline examinations at various centers across the country. It caters to a large population in the higher education segment due to its low-cost structure, with a high proportion of student population from rural areas.

As per Jhansi Mary, a lead K12 and higher education analyst from Technavio, "A key reason for the preference of these courses is UGC accreditation, which makes these programs credible and ensures employability for students. Another feature that gives a competitive advantage to traditional distance learning programs is the contact program offered by vendors, which provides students the opportunity to interact with the course coordinator to solve doubts and queries

Online/blended distance learning market

The online/blended distance learning market will grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period due to the improvement in Internet penetration in the country. Thus, vendors are capitalizing on the improvement in the number of devices, ICT infrastructure, and the use of social media in education for the online/blended distance learning market in India. This market is dominated by institutions, such as Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL) and Sikkim Manipal University, which are solely into providing degrees and diplomas through online and blended distance learning. Other players in the market include Hughes Education, SchoolGuru, Avagmah, and DLP India that collaborate with premier higher education institutions to provide infrastructure for online distance learning.

"Vendors incorporate innovative teaching methods to capitalize on both online and offline teaching methods. For instance, the distance learning program offered by Welingkar uses experiential learning programs that include trekking modules to the Himalayas as well," says Jhansi.

Certifications and part-time courses

The certifications and part-time courses market is expected to gain momentum at a tremendous pace during the forecast period with online vendors playing the dominant role in the advancement of the market. These courses primarily cater to working professionals that despite their constraints want to enhance their skills sets. These online certifications give learners an opportunity to access the online course from their homes.

The market potential and immense opportunities to acquire customers have given rise to course aggregators. Course aggregators such as EduKart,Simplilearn, and TalentEdge provide centralized access to different courses for learners. They also act as a library for certification courses developed by reputed institutes and companies, such as Cisco and NIIT

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

EduKart

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

SchoolGuru

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL)

