MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Fish & Richardson announced today that Kristine McKinney, a national leader in law firm professional development, diversity and inclusion, and women's initiatives, has joined the firm in the newly-created role of Chief Professional Development Officer. McKinney will be based in the Twin Cities office and will have broad responsibilities for leading and managing the firm's professional development activities across 11 U.S. offices and in Munich, Germany. McKinney will also provide support and leadership for Fish's Diversity Initiative, EMPOWER Women's Initiative, and Pro Bono programs.

"We created this new chief-level position because of our deep commitment to our talent and to developing a diverse organization on every level," said Richard Anderson, COO at Fish. "We conducted a national search for the right leader, and Kristine stood out as someone who matched our level of commitment to professional development, diversity, and giving back to the community. We are thrilled to have Kristine join our executive team, and look forward to her bringing her passion, vision, and expertise to this important role."

Previously, McKinney was the Director of Professional Development and Engagement at Faegre Baker Daniels and also served for many years as the firm's Director of Diversity & Inclusion. She is a sought after expert, speaker, and author on numerous topics including learning and development, change management, adaptive leadership, and diversity and inclusion.

McKinney currently serves on the board of directors for the National Association for Law Placement (NALP) as the Vice-President for Member Services and Education.

She received her M.S. in Learning & Organizational Change from Northwestern University in 2013 and her B.A. from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities in 2003.

Fish & Richardson is a global patent, intellectual property (IP) litigation, and commercial litigation law firm with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists across the U.S. and Europe. Fish has been named the #1 patent litigation firm in the U.S. for 13 consecutive years and is one of the busiest post-grant firms, representing more petitioners at the PTAB than any other firm. Fish has been winning cases worth billions in controversy -- often by making new law -- for the most innovative clients and influential industry leaders since 1878. For more information, visit www.fr.com.

