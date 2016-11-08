Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentfacility management (FM) services market in Middle Eastreport. The scope of the report considers the end users for computing the market size of FM services in the Middle East.

The FM services market in Middle East was valued at USD 34.2 billion in 2015. Technavio analysts expect the market to reach USD 55.29 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 10.08%. The rapidly developing construction market in the Middle East is one of the key reasons behind the growth of infrastructure development in the region. Rising infrastructure activities will drive the FM services market in the Middle East.

The construction industry in GCC alone was valued at an estimated USD 1.3 trillion in 2015. At present, the FM services market in the region is characterized by low awareness levels among end-users. This is indicated by the fact that only one-third of the entire KSA market is outsourced. End-users are becoming more aware of the benefits of outsourcing FM services to specialized vendors as well, which will provide momentum to revenue growth in the FM sector.

Competitive vendor landscape

The FM management services market in the Middle East is characterized by the presence of both established and domestic players. Most the vendors in the market offer integrated facility services to a wide range of end-users like infrastructure, industries, healthcare, and educational institutions.

"At present, the UAE leads the Middle East in terms of the number of FM companies with currently over 8,000 registered vendors operating in the market. KSA contains a mix of both integrated FM vendors as well as local manpower supply companies that outsource labor to the end-users as a part of contractual agreements," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automationanalyst from Technavio.

Top seven FM services market vendors in Middle East

Emrill Integrated Facilities Management

Emrill Integrated Facilities Management is a UAE-based organization that provides FM services to a wide range of sectors. It also provides health and safety services in the area of workplace management as part of its portfolio. Apart from these services, the company also offers a real-time 24-hour call center to end-users.

Macro

Macro, a FM service company operating in the Middle East, is the part of real estate management and consultancy group Mace. Macro operates across several GCC countries and is located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar. Macro manages a wide range of facilities and properties, ranging from small to large scale development projects.

Imdaad

In 2016, Imdaad signed a two-year contract with Union Coop., a Dubai-based cooperative organization, for providing waste management services to 12 branches of Union Coop. Through this partnership, Imdaad will provide sustainable waste management services to supermarkets and retail chains running under Union Coop.

Farnek

In 2015, Farnek entered into a contract agreement with companies namely Du Telecom, Cummins, Mashreq Bank, the UAE and Dubai-based retail outlets, and Gold and Diamond Park for providing a full range of FM services. The contracts were valued to be around USD 3 million.

Saudi Oger

Saudi Oger is primarily a construction oriented company that has diversified its operations into real estate and property management. Within the real estate management portfolio, Saudi Oger provides all types of services, including FM, support, internal audit, and human resource consulting.

Reliance Facilities Management

Reliance FM, is based out of Dubai, UAE, and has operations across the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. The company offers facilities solutions across real estate and infrastructure sectors in the field of banking, hospitality, retail, and oil and gas.

Etisalat FM services

Etisalat is a UAE-based company that engages into integrated facility management for infrastructure sector, including buildings, mosques, municipalities, and educational institutions.

