According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the foundry market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Foundry Market in India 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54283

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The report categorizes the foundry market in India into the following five end-user segments, of which the top three are discussed in detail below.

Automotive industry

Electrical and construction industry

Industrial machinery industry

Agriculture industry

Other industries

Automotive industry

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period. The Indian auto components industry has experienced strong growth since 2010. According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst for semiconductor equipment research at Technavio, "Some of the factors contributing to this growth include a resilient end-user market, enhanced consumer sentiment, and return of satisfactory liquidity in the financial system."

The auto components industry accounts for almost 7% of India's gross domestic product (GDP) and employs close to 20 million people, who directly work for automotive manufacturing or other companies supplying parts for it. A steady government framework, enhanced purchasing power, huge domestic market, and increasing development in infrastructure have made India the preferred destination for investments.

The need for lightweight automobiles has increased the use of non-ferrous metals in the production process of automobiles. Moreover, increased demand for automobiles from the emerging middle class in India has prompted manufacturers to increase production. These factors are likely to drive the demand for castings in the foundry market in India during the forecast period.

Electrical and construction industry

The electrical and construction industry will post the highest CAGR of over 12%, for the metal castings from the foundry sector in India due to increasing investments in the construction sector. Many smart cities are being developed and many foreign firms are making huge investments in this sector.

India, with its huge population, is suffering from a power deficit across all regions, and this growing demand will propel the setting up of new power generation facilities and transmission grids. This, in turn, is expected to foster growth in demand for castings during the forecast period.

Castings in the construction market include cast iron pipe; plumbing fixtures; appliances; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); and hardware. Construction contributes to the GDP through private residential investments and commercial investments.

Industrial machinery industry

The Make-in-India initiative launched by the government of India is helping the manufacturing sector grow at a high pace. Several companies, especially automobile companies, are setting up their manufacturing facilities within the country.

For instance, in 2016, Piaggio, an Italy-based two-wheeler manufacturing company, set up its manufacturing plant in Baramati, near Pune, to manufacture its latest product, Aprilia SR 150, in India. Most of the manufacturing plants in India are becoming more and more automated, which requires the setup of industrial machinery.

"The demand for machine tools, which accounts for a 2% share of consumption in the industrial machinery segment, will further drive the demand for castings. The setting up of new manufacturing facilities will also create demand for castings during the forecast period," says Sunil.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts in this report are:

Electrosteel Castings

Hinduja Foundries

Nelcast

Rail Wheel Factory

Browse Related Reports:

Global Foundry Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Foundry Service Market 2016-2020

Global Foundry and Forging Robots Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161108005908/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com