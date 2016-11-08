Global Canned Fruits Market 2016-2020: Growing Desire for Convenience / Intense Competition from Fresh Fruits / Demand for Organic Canned Fruits - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Canned Fruits Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global canned fruits market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Canned Fruits Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend that will gain traction in the global canned fruits market is increase in demand for private label brands. Worldwide, the number of private-label brands for canned fruits has increased with the growth in organized retail. Private labels of retailers account for more than one-third of the market share. Grocery retailers realize greater profit margins with their private-label products than with the bigger national brands. Private labels therefore are more reasonably priced and affordable to consumers. Despite the cost advantage, consumers look for quality and safety in the private-label products.



According to the report, extensive scope through organized retailing will drive growth in the global canned fruits market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets stock a wide array of products and brands in their stores and afford consumers the ease of quickly evaluating all options before making a purchase. Consumers therefore increasingly prefer to shop at such stores. Major canned fruit vendors therefore compete for shelf space in these large stores.



Further, the report states that Intense competition from fresh fruits. Fruits are best eaten fresh, in their natural form, without added sugars, salts, or preservatives. Canning involves some processing of the fruits, which can potentially alter their nature. Fruits lose much of their nutrients, especially vitamins, when heated or frozen. Heating destroys about one-third to one-half of certain vitamins and minerals but once canned, the loss is minimal. Heating also diminishes much of the antioxidant content in fruits.



Key vendors



CHB Group

Del Monte Foods

Dole Food Company

Kraft Heinz

Rhodes Food

Seneca Foods

Other prominent vendors



AYAM

Delicia Foods

La Doria

Langeberg and Ashton Foods

Shanghai Maling Aquarius

Zanlakol

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xwr8hl/global_canned

