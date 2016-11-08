Global UHD TV and Immersive Video Market 2016: Trends and Prospects for UHD, HDR, VR - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Recent technological developments in the audiovisual field, through new formats and innovative equipment, are providing greater immersion and improving our representation of the real world.
This report presents the current state of Ultra-High Definition TV and immersive technologies (360° video and virtual reality).
The concepts and viewing methods are presented along with an overview of current UHD services and the first forays into immersive video.
The impact of the new formats along the video value chain are also analysed.
Finally, we take a detailed look at the major challenges faced by the television, Internet and consumer electronics industries regarding these innovations.
Slideshow Contents
Emerging video formats
- Video technologies to improve image quality
- Video technologies to improve immersion
Development of UHD and immersive services
- Around 100 active UHD channels in 2016
- Majority of initiatives focusing on 360° video
Impact of the new formats on the technical chain
- VR and UHD strongly impacting the technical chain
- To watch UHD content, all devices must be UHD compatible
- VR headsets, new product category needed to experience VR content
Challenges surrounding UHD development for industries
- Challenges for TV and movie industry players
- Challenges for Internet players
- Challenges for consumer electronics players
Prospects for growth of UHD and immersive formats
- Drivers for UHD growth
- Barriers to UHD growth
- Drivers for 360°/VR growth
- Barriers to 360°/VR growth
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology & definitions
2.1. General methodology of reports
2.2. Specific methodology
3. Latest generation video formats
3.1. Video technologies to improve image quality
3.2. Video technologies to improve immersion
4. Overview of services
4.1. The gradual development of UHD
4.2. First immersive video initiatives
5. Impact of the new formats on the technical chain
5.1. Production and post-production: the equipment required
5.2. Distribution
5.3. Devices
6. Challenges and prospects
6.1. Challenges for TV and movie industry players
6.2. Challenges for Internet players
6.3. Challenges for consumer electronics players
6.4. Prospects
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Video
- Apple
- BBC
- Comcast
- Crackle
- DirecTV
- France Télévisions
- Free
- Imax
- KT
- LG
- Microsoft
- Netflix
- NHK
- Oculus
- Samsung
- Sky
- Sony
- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Virtual Reality Cinema
- YouTube
