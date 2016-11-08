Global UHD TV and Immersive Video Market 2016: Trends and Prospects for UHD, HDR, VR - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UHD TV and Immersive Video" report to their offering.

Recent technological developments in the audiovisual field, through new formats and innovative equipment, are providing greater immersion and improving our representation of the real world.



This report presents the current state of Ultra-High Definition TV and immersive technologies (360° video and virtual reality).



The concepts and viewing methods are presented along with an overview of current UHD services and the first forays into immersive video.



The impact of the new formats along the video value chain are also analysed.



Finally, we take a detailed look at the major challenges faced by the television, Internet and consumer electronics industries regarding these innovations.



Slideshow Contents



Emerging video formats



Video technologies to improve image quality

Video technologies to improve immersion

Development of UHD and immersive services



Around 100 active UHD channels in 2016

Majority of initiatives focusing on 360° video

Impact of the new formats on the technical chain



VR and UHD strongly impacting the technical chain

To watch UHD content, all devices must be UHD compatible

VR headsets, new product category needed to experience VR content

Challenges surrounding UHD development for industries



Challenges for TV and movie industry players

Challenges for Internet players

Challenges for consumer electronics players

Prospects for growth of UHD and immersive formats



Drivers for UHD growth

Barriers to UHD growth

Drivers for 360°/VR growth

Barriers to 360°/VR growth

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology of reports

2.2. Specific methodology



3. Latest generation video formats

3.1. Video technologies to improve image quality

3.2. Video technologies to improve immersion



4. Overview of services

4.1. The gradual development of UHD

4.2. First immersive video initiatives



5. Impact of the new formats on the technical chain

5.1. Production and post-production: the equipment required

5.2. Distribution

5.3. Devices



6. Challenges and prospects

6.1. Challenges for TV and movie industry players

6.2. Challenges for Internet players

6.3. Challenges for consumer electronics players

6.4. Prospects



Companies Mentioned



Amazon Video

Apple

BBC

Comcast

Crackle

DirecTV

Facebook

France Télévisions

Free

Google

Imax

KT

LG

Microsoft

Netflix

NHK

Oculus

Samsung

Sky

Sony

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Virtual Reality Cinema

YouTube

