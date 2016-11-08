

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday as voters in the U.S. went to choose a new president.



Establishment favorite Hillary Clinton is expected to squeak out a win versus upstart Donald Trump.



Dec. gold fell $4.90, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,274.50/oz., extending yesterday's decline.



This afternoon, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said inflation may not hit the Fed's 2% target.



'At the moment, there are reasons to be nervous about inflation-nervous is a bit strong-[to] not have quite as much confidence that we're going to get to 2% and get there quickly,' Evans said.



