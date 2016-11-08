

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is up slightly against all of its major rivals Tuesday afternoon, extending the gains from the previous session. The buck surged yesterday, after the FBI cleared Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton of criminal charges related to her use of a private email server while Secretary of State.



Investors are in a cautious mood Tuesday as they await the result of today's U.S. presidential election. There was little U.S. economic data released this morning and will remain on the light side for the remainder of the week.



The dollar has climbed to a 1-week high of $1.1015 against the Euro Tuesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.1067.



Germany's industrial production logged its biggest fall in two years in September and exports contracted from the prior month, mirroring subdued economic activity in the third quarter.



Industrial production fell by an adjusted 1.8 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 3.0 percent increase in August, which was revised up from a 2.5 percent rise reported earlier, preliminary figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



September's fall was deeper than the modest 0.2 percent drop economists had expected and the biggest since August 2014, when output decreased 2.4 percent.



German exports and imports declined in September after recovering a month ago, Destatis reported Tuesday.



Exports fell by less-than-expected 0.7 percent in September from August, when it grew 3.4 percent. Shipments were expected to drop 0.8 percent.



Likewise, imports slid 0.5 percent following a 1.9 percent rise in August. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent fall.



As a result, the trade surplus dropped slightly to a seasonally adjusted EUR 21.3 billion compared to a EUR 21.6 billion in August.



France's trade deficit for September widened from a year ago, as exports started losing steam after a strong summer, the French Customs said Tuesday. The trade deficit widened to EUR 4.77 billion from EUR 3.67 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall also grew sharply from EUR 4.19 billion registered in August.



The buck has risen to around $1.2390 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from a low of $1.2438 this morning.



U.K. industrial output dropped unexpectedly in September, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. Industrial production fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, the same pace of decrease as seen in August. Output was expected to grow 0.1 percent.



Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom spiked 1.7 percent on year in October, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday - thanks to tumbling supermarket prices. That topped expectations for a gain of 0.6 percent following the 0.4 percent increase in September.



The greenback has broken out to a 1-week high of Y105.120 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from around Y104.350 this morning.



The leading index for Japan, which measures the future economic activity, dropped less-than-expected in September after improving in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday. The leading index fell to 100.5 in September from 100.9 in August. It was forecast to decline to 100.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX