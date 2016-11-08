CLEARFIELD, PA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) has announced the declaration of 16.5 cents per share quarterly dividend payable on December 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2016.

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $2.5 billion that conducts business primarily through CNB Bank, CNB Financial Corporation's principal subsidiary. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division, three loan production offices, 31 full-service offices in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio, including ERIEBANK, a division of CNB Bank, and 9 full-service offices in central Ohio conducting business as FCBank, a division of CNB Bank.

For further information regarding the stock of CNB Financial Corporation, please call (814) 765-9621, CNB Bank Stock Transfer Department or contact any brokerage firm. The identifying symbol for this security is CCNE.

CNB Bank websites can be found at www.cnbbank.bank, www.eriebank.bank, and www.fcbank.bank.

