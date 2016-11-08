

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As voters across the country head to the polls, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump continues to suggest that he may not accept the election results.



In a pair of interviews highlighted by CNN on Tuesday, Trump would not commit to accepting the outcome of the election due in part to concerns about voter fraud.



'I want to see what happens, you know, how it goes,' Trump told Newsradio 610 WTVN in Columbus, Ohio. 'You hear so many horrible stories and you see so many things that are wrong.'



'So we'll take a look,' he added. 'Certainly I love this country and I believe in the system, you understand that.'



In a separate interview with Newsradio 970 WFLA in Tampa Bay, Florida, Trump indicated he would contest the election results if he thinks there is something wrong.



'If I think everything's on the up and up, that's a lot different, and we can only see what happens,' Trump said. 'I hope it's going to be very fair, I think we're going to do very well.'



Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election is being rigged against him by the media and the establishment and made headlines at the final presidential debate for refusing to commit to accepting the results.



Making light of the controversy at a rally last month, Trump suggested to supporters he would accept the results as long as he is victorious.



A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll found that nearly a quarter of Trump's supporters think he should challenge the results if Democratic rival Hillary Clinton wins.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



