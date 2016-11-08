Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Campus Tours Benchmarks, 2017 Edition" report to their offering.

The study presents detailed data from 21 private and 13 public colleges and universities about their campus tour operations, including, but not limited to: trend data in the number of visitors attracted demographic characteristics of the visiting population, i.e., the percentage of visitors accounted for by adult students, international students, high school juniors, high school seniors and other distinct groups; operations data, staff time and funds spent on campus tours; marketing data, spending on the promotion of campus tours; and the use of consultants and the impact of professional student tour operators.

The report also covers the actual staging of the campus tour with specific data about stops on the tour deemed most critical; it also has extensive coverage of the number of student guides, their rates of pay and training and retention policies. The study includes advice from peers and a list of institutions worthy of emulation, in the opinion of the survey participants.

Data is broken out for public and private colleges, and by enrollment level, tuition level and type of higher education institution.

Just a few of the 93-page report's many findings are that:

Colleges in the sample expect to have a mean of 7,402 student visitors in 2016-17, which would represent an increase of 3.2% over the previous year.

International students, including those attending high school in the United States constitute 4.3% of prospective student visitors, though in some colleges they make up as much as 22% of visitors.

4-year colleges dedicated the greatest percentage of tour spending to specialized tours for particular student populations such as athletes, performing artists, or other types of particular populations -- 10.6%, compared with 3% for community colleges and 9.4% in research-oriented colleges.

Key Topics Covered:

THE QUESTIONNAIRE

PARTICIPANTS LIST

Characteristics of the Sample

SUMMARY OF MAIN FINDINGS

Sample Characteristics

Student Visitors by Grade

Number of Student Visitors

Age of Student Visitors

Nationality of Student Visitors

Staff Time Dedicated to Campus Visits

Costs of Campus Visits

Advertising and Promotion

Use of Consultants

Tour Groups

Special Events

Subsidizing the Costs of Student Travel

Tour Guides

Percentage of Students Visiting with a Parent

Changes Made to Campus Tours

College Facilities Favored by Tour Attendees

Use of Specialized Tours for Specific Groups

Cost Analysis for Campus Tours

Resources

Advice for Fellow Colleges

Most Effective Campus Tours

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85b8q7/campus_tours.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161108006095/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Higher and Further Education