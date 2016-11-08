Agfa-Gevaert: Press release

Mortsel, Belgium - November 8, 2016 - 9.00 p.m. CET





With reference to the press release issued on October 28, 2016, Agfa-Gevaert NV ("Agfa") provides an update to the market and investors.

As communicated previously, Agfa has been approached by CompuGroup Medical SE ("CompuGroup"), who has indicated an interest in a potential acquisition of all of the issued shares of Agfa by way of a voluntary conditional public takeover offer.

The Board of Directors of Agfa, together with its financial and legal advisors, has evaluated CompuGroup's expression of interest.

Taking into account the interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders, the Board of Directors of Agfa has decided to engage into a non-exclusive discussion with CompuGroup.

There is no certainty as to whether a public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Agfa will materialize.

Further announcements will be made in due course, if and when circumstances so require.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.

