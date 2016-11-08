Why is VRX Stock in Shambles Right NowValeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) shares have plummeted. VRX stock dropped another 19% today, furthering what has already been a brutal 2016 for the company.There's a lot to unpack in the tale of VRX stock.First, the news. Valeant is reporting a third-quarter loss of $1.22 billion, primarily as a result of a write-down of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLXP), a company it acquired last year. The net loss was equal to $3.49 per share, against a profit of $0.14.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...