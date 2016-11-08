

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat on Election Day as the dollar held its gains versus major rivals.



Dec. WTI oil gained 9 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $44.98/bbl.



The Energy Information Administration expects U.S. crude oil production for 2016 and 2017 to fall by less than previously expected, the agency said today.



The EIA expects U.S. oil output to average 8.84 million barrels a day this year and 8.73 million barrels a day next year, up from its prior forecasts of 8.73 million in 2016 and 8.59 million in 2017.



