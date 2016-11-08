

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung ran full page apology ads in three major US daily newspapers for the exploding of Galaxy Note 7.



'At Samsung, we innovate to deliver breakthrough technologies that enrich people's lives. An important tenet of our mission is to offer best-in-class safety and quality. Recently, we fell short on this promise. For this we are truly sorry,' the ad reads. 'We take our responsibility seriously to address concerns about safety and quality. In collaboration with government agencies and industry partners, we are taking proactive steps to do better. An update of action follows.'



'A careful Note 7 investigation is underway and the findings will be shared when the process is complete,' the letter says. 'We will re-examine every aspect of the device, including all hardware, software, manufacturing and the overall battery structure. We will move as quickly as possible, but will take the time needed to get the right answers.'



The apology letters were published on Monday editions of The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. The South Korean electronics giant is striving hard to restore its goodwill among its faithful customers after the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note 7.



In September, Samsung issued a total recall of Galaxy Note 7 after its faulty batter led to several devices to explode. The company has started a full investigation on the problem.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX