NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of LifeVantage Corporation ("LifeVantage" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: LFVN) between November 4, 2015 and September 13, 2016.

You are hereby notified that a securities class action has commenced in the USDC for the District of Utah. If you purchased or otherwise acquired LifeVantage securities between November 4, 2015 and September 13, 2016, your rights may be affected by this action. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra/lifevantage-corporation.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LifeVantage lacked effective internal financial controls; (2) therefore, the Company had improperly accounted for sales in certain international markets, along with associated revenue and income tax accruals; and (3) consequently, LifeVantage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in LifeVantage you have until November 14, 2016 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972, or visit http://www.zlk.com/pslra/lifevantage-corporation.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive experience representing investors in securities litigation involving financial fraud, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com