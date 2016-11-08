DUBLIN, OH--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - Epcon Communities Franchising, the 40th-largest home builder in the U.S. and the 22nd-largest privately owned home building company in the country (Builder Magazine, May 2016), was recognized as the first "More Than Pink" hero by the Susan G. Komen Columbus Foundation. Epcon representatives received a hero's cape at a special event in Columbus, OH.

The home building franchise was celebrated for its years of commitment to breast cancer research and to the foundation through its annual Condos for the Cure campaign. Condos for the Cure donates a percentage of proceeds from every Epcon home sale in October to Susan G. Komen Columbus. This year marked the eighth anniversary of the event, which has raised more than $30,000 for this important cause.

Epcon kicked off the 2016 month-long event in October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a special reception at The Courtyards at Hidden Ravines. The evening's festivities were hosted by Robyn Haines, a popular local television personality.

Susan G. Komen Columbus is an affiliate of the national Susan G. Komen Foundation, which launched the More Than Pink movement this October. The initiative is part of the organization's new "Bold Goal" to decrease the number of deaths by breast cancer by 50% over the next decade. According to the foundation, the recognition celebrates "the heroes who have made a significant impact in the fight to end breast cancer."

Epcon's commitment to giving back

Condos for the Cure is an initiative of Epcon's charitable foundation, Pathways of Hope, that was launched to give back to communities through fundraising, volunteering and in-kind giving. Epcon's firm commitment to giving back is complemented by its Franchise Builders, who are equally dedicated to community contributions through a variety of programs.

Case in point: Epcon Franchise Builders Pat and Mike McKee of McKee Homes in Fayetteville, NC, have forged enduring partnerships with the Alzheimer's Association and also support area organizations such as Helping a Hero. The McKee brothers host the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's every September in memory of their father to increase awareness of the debilitating disease and to raise money for related research.

The walk alone has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the cause. McKee Homes' dedication has led them to be recognized as a "Home Builder for a Cause."

Epcon Franchise Builders cater to growing demand

Epcon offers low-maintenance, ranch-style homes that appeal to a wide demographic but are especially popular with the 55+ demographic who, according to internal market research, are more interested in pursuing an active lifestyle rather than spending weekends doing home maintenance chores.

Given that this segment also comprises the majority (52%) of new home buyers, according to a Metrostudy report, there is a growing demand for the kinds of easy-living homes that Epcon Franchise Builders build. Epcon Franchise Builders quickly develop entire communities following Epcon's copyrighted floor plans and the homes often enjoy rapid sell-through, which means valuable liquid capital can be recuperated and reinvested on a shorter time frame.

Epcon Franchise Builders leverage Epcon's 30 years of homebuilding experience and 20 years of franchising experience and stick by a tried-and-tested process to build lifestyle communities of ranch-style, courtyard homes. Franchise Builders follow more than just the copyrighted floor plans -- they use an entire suite of building intelligence, vendor pricing, marketing and consumer research trends, website and email marketing templates and more.

