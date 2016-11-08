sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 08.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,866 Euro		-0,05
-0,72 %
WKN: 874020 ISIN: US55262C1009 Ticker-Symbol: MBJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MBIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MBIA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,147
7,374
23:00
6,99
7,146
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MBIA INC
MBIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MBIA INC6,866-0,72 %