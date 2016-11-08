

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $17.1 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $15.3 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $232.9 million. This was up from $231.6 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $17.1 Mln. vs. $15.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $232.9 Mln vs. $231.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%



