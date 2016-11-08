

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release October figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to climb 2.1 percent on year, up from 1.9 percent in September. Producer prices are called higher by 0.9 percent, up from 0.1 percent in the previous month.



Australia will see November results for consumer confidence from Westpac; in October, the index picked up 1.1 percent to a score of 102.4.



Japan will provide September figures for current account and October data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.020 trillion yen, up from 2.000 trillion in August. Bank lending is expected to hold steady at 2.2 percent.



The eco survey for current conditions is expected to come in with a score of 44.4, down from 44.8 in September. The outlook is pegged at 47.8, down from 48.5 a month earlier.



The Philippines will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth $6.93 billion and exports were at $4.90 billion for a trade deficit of $2.02 billion.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



