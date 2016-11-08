AUBURN, WA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), a leading materials handling equipment supplier in Northern California and the Northwest, today announced the winning bid on its third annual Pink Pallet Jack Project online auction was $4,000 by John Souza of J and K Trucking. Showing its continued support of Raymond Handling's fundraising efforts, this year marks the third year Souza's company has placed the winning bid. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, all proceeds raised from this year's auction were donated evenly between the Tina Fund in Greene, New York and the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation in Fremont, California.

"Altogether, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation was able to raise approximately $9,000 to benefit two worthy breast cancer charities," comments Steve Raymond, President. "We are thrilled to see our Pink Pallet Jack Project's continued success in uniting our network and communities together in the support of finding a cure. Since 2014, we have raised more than $120,000 for charity, a large portion of this amount coming from the Pink Pallet Jack Project."

Raymond Handling Concepts expanded its fundraising efforts this year with its first "Beat Breast Cancer" rummage sale held in August at its offices in Auburn, Washington, where additional funds were raised for the Tina Fund and HERS Breast Cancer Foundation.

Open House

In addition to the auction, RHCC hosted a community open house and raffle at its Fremont, California facility on October 20, 2016. Several of Raymond Handling's vendor partners attended and supported the event by donating items to the raffle including Vestil who donated a hand pallet jack painted pink and Abacus who contributed a number of premium golf bags. Also in attendance were 70 guests from the local communities including Tesla, Sysco, and Core-Mark, and Lilly Mae, Vice Mayor of Fremont, who wrote a personal check donated to the HERS foundation.

The fight to find a cure is personal for Raymond Handling Concepts as many of its employees have seen the lives of their loved ones shaken by cancer. RHCC's employees decided to display their support by wearing pink polos, and more than 50 employees donated $20 each to the charities.

For additional information on the company, please visit www.raymondhandling.com. Connect with Raymond Handling Concepts on Twitter @RaymondHandling, on Facebook, on Google + and on LinkedIn.

About Raymond Handling Concepts

Raymond Handling Concepts provides high-density storage, order-picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. The company was established in 1987 as a family-oriented company that fosters close, long-lasting customer relationships. Raymond Handling is certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. "At Raymond Handling Concepts, it's not just business. It's personal."

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/11/8/11G121278/Images/raymond_pink-320-af0ba459e5fabd5b9d87349f47b31ede.jpg

Manda Manning

850-549-5652

manda@masterplanpr.com