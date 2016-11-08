Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 of HS Orka hf. (the "Company") were approved at a Board of Directors meeting on 8 November 2016. The financial statements of HS Orka hf. are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and are stated in ISK. The financial statements can be found on the Company's website: http://www.hsorka.is



Company profit for the period was ISK 2,714 million (YTD 2015: ISK 290 million), driven primarily by increased aluminum prices (see below). Operating revenue was 4.9% lower at ISK 5,119 million (YTD 2015 ISK 5,382 million) largely due decreased generation at Reykjanes and reduced sales to fish smelters due to a poor fishing season.



Net finance income was ISK 2,135 million (YTD 2015: expense ISK 2,016 million). The major driver for the variance was due to an increase in aluminum prices since year-end which drove up the fair value of the embedded derivatives and resulted in a gain of ISK 1,653 million (YTD 2015: loss of ISK 2,156 million). In addition, net exchange rate differences were positive of ISK 597 million (YTD 2015 ISK 206 million).



The deep drilling program at Reykjanes has progressed below 3,850 meters, making it the deepest drilled hole in Iceland. The target depth remains 5,000 meters, and drilling progresses at 8.5" diameter. Estimated well-bottom temperatures are currently around 400°C. The program hopes to elucidate a previously untapped supercritical steam zone



The Company's equity ratio is 65.7% compared to 58.6% at year-end 2015.



