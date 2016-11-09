NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- This news release is issued by Ivanhoe Industries, LLC ("Ivanhoe Industries"), pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares and warrants of Kincora Copper Limited ("KCC").

Further to Ivanhoe Industries' release dated May 27, 2016, two affiliates of Ivanhoe Industries, HPX Mongolia (Singapore) Pte Ltd. ("HPX") and GCR Holdings Limited (Singapore) ("GCR"), have completed the sale of certain assets in Mongolia to subsidiaries of KCC by way of a merger under the share exchange agreement dated May 24, 2016 in exchange for (A) in the case of HPX, 3,275,000 common shares of KCC ("KCC Shares") and 1,637,500 common share purchase warrants of KCC ("Warrants"), and (B) in the case of GCR, 2,620,000 KCC Shares and 1,310,000 Warrants. Each Warrant is exercisable into a common share of KCC at a price of C$0.54 per KCC Share until November 7, 2018, subject to certain acceleration provisions. All of the securities considered herein will be held in escrow until the re-registration of certain mineral exploration licences belonging to HPX and GCR is complete. Such re-registration is expected to occur by the end of2016. All of the securities considered herein are registered to an affiliate of HPX and GCR.

Upon issuance of the KCC Shares, Ivanhoe Industries, through HPX and GCR, will have beneficial ownership of approximately 12.12% of the then issued and outstanding KCC Shares. Assuming the exercise in full of the Warrants, Ivanhoe Industries, through HPX and GCR, will be deemed to beneficially own approximately 17.15% of KCC's then issued and outstanding KCC Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Depending on economic or market conditions, or matters relating to KCC, HPX, GCR or Ivanhoe Industries, Ivanhoe Industries may choose to either acquire additional securities of KCC or dispose of securities of KCC, including dispositions to the shareholders of HPX and GCR in accordance with applicable laws.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with the transactions hereunder please go to Kincora Copper Limited's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com, or contact Penny Schattenkirk at (604) 689-8765. Ivanhoe Industries has an office c/o 654-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3E1.

Contacts:

Penny Schattenkirk

(604) 689-8765



