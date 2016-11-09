TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 08, 2016) - HudBay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) today announced it has temporarily suspended operations at its Constancia mine in Peru as a result of trespassers in the open pit area. The decision is necessary for the safety of employees and the people occupying the site.

Many of the trespassers are from the district of Chamaca, about an hour from the mine, which within the last two weeks signed an agreement with national and local governments and Hudbay Peru confirming areas of social co-operation. The trespassers have yet to present specific demands.

Police are present to ensure the safety of people and assets and Hudbay Peru is working with representatives of the national and local governments, as well as other parties toward a goal of resolving the situation peacefully and safely.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM) is an integrated mining company producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and a copper project in Arizona (United States). The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Hudbay also has warrants listed under the symbol "HBM.WT" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and "HBM/WS" on the New York Stock Exchange. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbayminerals.com.

