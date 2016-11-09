BRUSSELS, BELGIUM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Editors Note: There is one photo associated with this press release.

Almas Jiwani, CEO of Almas Jiwani Foundation chaired a high level roundtable meeting at "Towards 2020: GENOVATE's Implementation of organisational Change for Gender Equality in Research & Innovation" an European Commission funded international conference held in Brussels on 2 - 3 November, 2016.

"As a panel chair at this momentous event, it was important to look into the effective strategies and methodologies of sustainable gender change," said Almas Jiwani. "It was an honour to address this high level international conference with a discussion on integrating gender and diversity in cultural change in research and innovation as a sustainable policy effort."

This panel discussion promoted an open dialogue to facilitate the exchange of ideas, to enable us gain a richer understanding of processes, strategies and approaches to embedding gender and diversity within research and innovation. This conference brought together academia, policy makers, research institutes and gender specialists from several countries.

"Almas Jiwai brought more than the North American perspective into the conference. Her unique and wide ranging commentary on feminist research and higher education provided a stimulus for the final panel discussion at the GENOVATE International Conference" said Professor Uduak Arhcibong, director, Centre for inclusion and Diversity, Strategic Advisor for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Offices of the Vice Chancellor.

ABOUT ALMAS JIWANI FOUNDATION

Empowering women and girls through focused projects that directly address gender equality, education, entrepreneurship, entertainment and energy rights. Through empowering women and girls in targeted areas, AJF hopes o improve societal and economic conditions in the developing world. Projects include providing sustainable energy to provide a better education, better living conditions and to create the environment where women can thrive as entrepreneurs in any region.

ABOUT GENOVATE

GENOVATE is an EC funded (under Science in Society SiS 2012. 2.1.1-1 programme) action research project which operates across seven European partner universities with different institutional and national contexts for gender equality. The GENOVATE project seeks to implement strategies for the transformation of organisational structures towards more gender-competent management. GENOVATE has produced an accessible body of knowledge on the actual process of implementing locally appropriate gender equality plans in a range of academic organisations in different historical and political contexts.

