Modesto Marini Receives Knighthood from Italy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Modesto Marini, founder and owner of The Marini's Group, has been conferred Italy's prestigious Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy award.

The Ordine Della Stella D'Italia, which comes with the title of "Cavaliere", is one of the highest civilian honours of the Italian government that recognises Italians living abroad who have been instrumental in the preservation and promotion of national prestige, and who have made important contributions to relations between their country and Italy. It is awarded in many areas including philanthropic activities, commercial enterprises and the promotion of Italian food and wine.

The Italian ambassador to Malaysia, HE Mario Sammartino, and former Prime Minister of Italy, Enrico Letta, presented the medal and certificate for the Cavaliere dell'Ordine Della Stella D'Italia to Marini in a private ceremony at Marini's on 57 on 20 October 2016.

On the business front, Cav. Modesto has consistently put Kuala Lumpur on the global map for contemporary fine dining and trailblazing entertainment experiences, as well as importing some of the best Italian retail products on the Malaysian market, Monte Verde. His multi-award-winning luxury F&B and entertainment brands comprise of Marini's on 57, Marble 8 and M Marini Caffe.

It is his love for Italy that has seen Cav. Modesto tirelessly advocating his love of all things Italian. It is for this continuing service and dedication that the Ordine Della Stella D'Italia has been awarded.

"I am truly honoured to receive such esteemed recognition from my home country and I am proud to have been able to contribute to both Italy and Malaysia. I have always been proud of my Italian heritage and this award is a humble reminder of that," said Cav. Modesto.

A chef by profession, he changed the culinary, dining and entertainment landscape when he introduced the thin crust pizza and three venue concept (bar, lounge, restaurant) to Malaysia over 22 years ago. He continues to take Italian cuisine to greater heights in his restaurants, whose menus and direction he continues to spearhead with a heavy emphasis on strong values and an ethos of traceability and sustainability which has resulted in the groups continued achievements and triumphs.

About The Marini's Group

Multi-award winning Marini's on 57 is Malaysia's highest iconic rooftop destination in Kuala Lumpur City. It is also the only luxury F&B venue in Malaysia to have release their own Sunset Hours compilation albums with music greats Jose Padilla, Chris Coco, Afterlife, and Simon Mills.

Marble 8, Kuala Lumpur's premieraward-winningsteakhouse specialising in dry-aged beef where their signature cuts are treated in their own custom-built dry-aging cellar.

M Marini Caffe is Malaysia's first dedicated champagne and caviar caffe that provides the city's most requested signature cold pasta offerings, champagne high teas and authentic Italian desserts in Suria KLCC shopping centre.

