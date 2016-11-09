

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 504.185 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.2 percent gain in September.



Excluding trusts, bank lending again was up an annual 2.4 percent to 438.246 trillion yen. That also follows a 2.2 percent jump in the previous month.



Lending from trusts picked up 2.4 percent to 65.938 trillion yen after rising 2.3 percent a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks surged 46.3 percent to 2.719 trillion yen after spiking 34.7 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX