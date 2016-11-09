

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1.821 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - up 25.4 percent on year.



That was shy of expectations for 2.020 trillion yen and down from 2.000 trillion yen in August.



The trade surplus came in at 642.4 billion yen - shy or forecasts for 668.8 billion yen and up from 243.2 billion yen in the previous month.



Exports were down 8.3 percent on year to 5.838 trillion yen, while imports skidded 17.5 percent to 5.196 trillion yen.



