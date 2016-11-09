

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.821 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - up 25.4 percent on year.



That was shy of expectations for 2.020 trillion yen and down from 2.000 trillion yen in August.



The trade surplus came in at 642.4 billion yen - shy or forecasts for 668.8 billion yen and up from 243.2 billion yen in the previous month.



Exports were down 8.3 percent on year to 5.838 trillion yen following the 9.6 percent contraction to 5.301 trillion yen a month earlier.



Imports skidded 17.5 percent to 5.196 trillion yen after tumbling 18.3 percent on year to 5.058 trillion yen in the previous month.



The capital account showed a deficit of 26.9 billion yen following the 12.8 percent shortfall in the previous month.



The financial account reflected a surplus of 3.153 trillion yen, up from 2.922 trillion yen in August.



Also on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in October, coming in at 504.185 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.2 percent gain in September.



Excluding trusts, bank lending again was up an annual 2.4 percent to 438.246 trillion yen. That also follows a 2.2 percent jump in the previous month.



Lending from trusts picked up 2.4 percent to 65.938 trillion yen after rising 2.3 percent a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks surged 46.3 percent to 2.719 trillion yen after spiking 34.7 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX